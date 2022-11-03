The National Retail Federation projects that holiday sales will grow between 6% and 8% compared with last year, or to between nearly $943 billion and $960 billion, said Matt Shay, the trade association's CEO.

That contrasts with nearly $890 billion in retail sales last year on record growth of 13.5%.

Why it matters: If NRF numbers prove out, it's an indicator that consumers are willing to at least maintain spending when factoring into inflation.

The trade association's projection helps set expectations for the all-important holiday season, when retailers are said to go into the black.

Of note: NRF says it looks at consumer spending between Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 31. Its projections exclude auto, gas and restaurants.

Details: E-commerce sales specifically are expected to grow between 10% and 12% or between nearly $263 billion and almost $268 billion. year-over-year, up from $239 billion last year.

While inflation and rising interest rates will impact holiday spending, consumers are willing to take on extra credit or debt to support spending, Shay says.

Importantly, they will be looking for bargains to offset the rise in prices, he adds.

Meanwhile: Seasonal hiring is expected to be between 450,000 to 600,000 versus about 670,000 last year.