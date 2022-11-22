Restaurants and grocery stores are getting creative — changing their hours, offering new menu items and keeping prices low — in an effort to tap into the rising demand for premade Thanksgiving feasts.

The big picture: A growing number of Americans are planning to skip the homemade meal this year, opting instead to celebrate Thanksgiving at a restaurant or with a made-ahead meal. The options are bountiful, but you'll need to act fast.

Thanksgiving dinner restaurants 2022

Many national chains are closed on Thanksgiving, but here are a few of the larger chains where you can find traditional holiday meals.

Check with your closest location as not all are expected to be open and hours will vary.

More restaurants, including regional chains and mom-and-pop restaurants, are also offering Thanksgiving takeout meals.

Preorder deadlines and pickup times also vary and are limited.

Bob Evans Thanksgiving dinner 2022

Bob Evans restaurants are open Thanksgiving and offering Farmhouse Feast meals for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

The meals come in different sizes, serving four, eight or up to 10 people, and start at $69.99.

Yes, but: Restaurants have shorter hours Thursday and are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., the company told Axios.

Of note: The ordering deadline for delivery orders is Tuesday.

Boston Market Thanksgiving meals 2022

Boston Market is keeping its restaurants open on Thanksgiving and is taking orders for ready-to-serve meals, catering and a la carte.

Details: Orders can be picked up during the week of Thanksgiving, the chain said in a news release.

Chilled complete meals start at $11.99 per person, and catering starts at $12.99 per person.

Day-of offerings include Thanksgiving Day meals for $15.99.

Hours: Restaurant hours vary by location.

Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving menu 2022

Cracker Barrel said it will have a limited menu on Thanksgiving Day, and restaurants are accepting preorders for the holiday as well as Christmas dinner meals.

Details: There are several meals including Heat n' Serve Thanksgiving Feast and Heat n' Serve Family Dinner that take two hours to prepare. Hot n' Ready Family Dinners also are available and come ready to serve.

Fine print: The chain said on its website that "24-hour notice" is required for orders.

Meals also are available after Thanksgiving for families celebrating the holiday after Thursday.

Popeyes Cajun turkey for Thanksgiving

Popeyes brought back its popular Cajun-style turkeys for the holiday with a price hike and a new nationwide delivery option.

Details: The online delivery option, which cost $94.99 plus tax, is sold out according to the chain's website, which notes that precooked turkeys can be ordered at local restaurants.

Prices start at $49.99 but vary by location.

To order for pickup, call or visit participating restaurants. Supplies are limited and preorders opened in October.

The turkeys, which need to be thawed and reheated, feed eight to 12 people.

Thanksgiving dinners at Costco, Whole Foods and more stores

Meanwhile, restaurants aren't the only places to get premade Thanksgiving meals. Most grocery stores and wholesale clubs also are selling cooked dinners that include the bird.

Be smart: Order ASAP, but note that some ordering deadlines have already passed for full meals.

Many stores including Costco have prepared meals available while supplies last.

Expect other stores to have prepared sides for sale even after the ordering deadlines have passed.

Whole Foods Market has a Tuesday deadline for ordering, according to its website. Whole Foods stores are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Restaurants open Thanksgiving Day

Not all locations of the following restaurants will be open Thursday and hours will vary. In some cases, just select locations are open, so it's best to check with your closest location before heading out.

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Burger King

Caribou Coffee

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Dunkin'

Golden Corral

IHOP

Jack in the Box

Krispy Kreme

McDonald's

Popeyes

Red Lobster (see website for select locations that are open)

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Waffle House

Wendy's

Thanksgiving 2022 restaurants closed

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Little Caesars

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Peet's Coffee

Taco Bell

Editor's note: This story will be updated with additional restaurants open or closed Thursday.

