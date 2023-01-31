Denver Broncos set to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach

The Denver Broncos are hiring Sean Payton as their next head coach, according to ESPN.

Driving the news: Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl victory in the 2009-10 season, will replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired 15 games into his first season. Hackett was 4-11 at the time.

Payton stepped down as the Saints head coach following the 2021 season. He went 152-89 during his 15 years leading the team, including a 9-8 postseason record.

He was also named AP coach of the year in 2006 after guiding the Saints to a 10-6 record the year after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city of New Orleans and the Superdome.

Yes, but: He was suspended for the entire 2012 season for his role in the Saints' bounty scandal where players were allegedly paid for injuring their opponents.

Between the lines: The Broncos will send their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 second-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for Payton.

They will get the Saints' 2024 third-round pick as part of the deal, according to ESPN.

What's next: Payton's largest task will be getting quarterback Russell Wilson to resemble the player Denver had in mind when they traded three players and five picks for him.

During his time in New Orleans, Payton oversaw one of the league's most potent offenses which consistently ranked in the top 10 for points scored.

The Broncos finished dead last in that category under Hackett.

Our thought bubble: Welcome to Denver, Mr. Payton. We too hope you can maximize Wilson's potential and return us to the winning ways we expect.