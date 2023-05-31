Left:The Denver Nuggets celebrate after winning the Western Conference Championship. Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Right: The Miami Heat won the Eastern Conference Finals. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The last games of the NBA season have arrived as the Finals now pits the Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat.

State of play: The Nuggets are the top seed in the West and cruised through the playoffs. The team swept the Western Conference Finals to clinch their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

The No. 8 seed Heat nearly blew a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals before winning Game 7 on the road to earn their second NBA Finals appearance in four years.

How to go: Denver hosts the first two games at Ball Arena (and games 5 and 7 if necessary) but if you want to see the franchise make its Finals debut, it's gonna cost ya. As of Wednesday, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster for Game 1 was more than $600 before taxes and fees.

Miami will host games 3 and 4 (and 6 if necessary). Before fees, standing room only tickets at the Kaseya Center were going for $445 as of Wednesday. The lowest priced seat was $570 on Ticketmaster.

NBA finals schedule: date and time

How to watch: All games will be broadcast on ABC. Games 1, 3 and 4 start at 8:30pm ET (same for Games 5 and 6 if needed). Game 2 and a potential Game 7 start at 8pm ET. Find dates and times here.

The Heat are hosting watch parties for road games at Kaseya. Tickets are $20.

In Denver, fans can support the Nuggets at a number of local bars and restaurants including McGregor Square, which is hosting watch parties. Tickets are $30.

What we're watching: The Nuggets enter the series as huge betting favorites and ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives them an 80% chance to win it all.

Yes, but: The Heat stopped caring about odds weeks ago. They are just the second No. 8 seed to reach the Finals in NBA history and knocked off the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks and defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics to get here.

A win for either team would be a historic one, as Miami would be the first No. 8 seed to win a title.

