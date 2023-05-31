NBA Finals guide: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat, how to watch and more
The last games of the NBA season have arrived as the Finals now pits the Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat.
State of play: The Nuggets are the top seed in the West and cruised through the playoffs. The team swept the Western Conference Finals to clinch their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.
- The No. 8 seed Heat nearly blew a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals before winning Game 7 on the road to earn their second NBA Finals appearance in four years.
How to go: Denver hosts the first two games at Ball Arena (and games 5 and 7 if necessary) but if you want to see the franchise make its Finals debut, it's gonna cost ya. As of Wednesday, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster for Game 1 was more than $600 before taxes and fees.
- Miami will host games 3 and 4 (and 6 if necessary). Before fees, standing room only tickets at the Kaseya Center were going for $445 as of Wednesday. The lowest priced seat was $570 on Ticketmaster.
NBA finals schedule: date and time
How to watch: All games will be broadcast on ABC. Games 1, 3 and 4 start at 8:30pm ET (same for Games 5 and 6 if needed). Game 2 and a potential Game 7 start at 8pm ET. Find dates and times here.
- The Heat are hosting watch parties for road games at Kaseya. Tickets are $20.
- In Denver, fans can support the Nuggets at a number of local bars and restaurants including McGregor Square, which is hosting watch parties. Tickets are $30.
What we're watching: The Nuggets enter the series as huge betting favorites and ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives them an 80% chance to win it all.
Yes, but: The Heat stopped caring about odds weeks ago. They are just the second No. 8 seed to reach the Finals in NBA history and knocked off the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks and defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics to get here.
- A win for either team would be a historic one, as Miami would be the first No. 8 seed to win a title.
Go deeper: Denver Nuggets
- Five places to watch the Denver Nuggets in the Finals
- Colorado artist debuts new Nuggets mural
- Nuggets earn their first NBA Finals berth
- Denver in playoffs as West's No. 1 see for first time
Go deeper: Miami Heat
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.