Heat, Panthers can make history with title wins

Martin Vassolo
Side-by-side photos of Panthers players celebrating and Heat players celebrating making their respective league finals.

Photos (left to right): Joel Auerbach/Getty Images; Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

This is one of the most exciting chapters in South Florida sports history.

Why it matters: The Heat and the Panthers are both just four wins away from winning championships, meaning they could become the first pair of teams from the same metro area to win the NBA and NHL titles in the same season.

How to watch: The Heat play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets tomorrow at 8:30pm on ABC.

  • The Panthers play Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights Saturday at 8pm on TNT, also on the road.
  • Here are the full schedules for the Heat and Panthers.

Where to watch: The Heat are hosting road rallies at the Kaseya Center for Games 1 and 2.

Be smart: While watching the games this week, impress your friends with some fun facts:

🤯 The Heat were founded in 1988 but have now already reached seven NBA Finals.

  • Team president Pat Riley has had an even wilder run: This will be his 19th NBA Finals appearance as a player, coach or executive — that's 24.7% of all NBA Finals!

🎤 Heat fans can thank rapper J Cole for bringing Caleb Martin to Miami.

🐀 Do you know why Panthers fans toss fake rats onto the ice after Florida wins?

