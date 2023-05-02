After beating top seeds, Heat and Panthers continue epic playoff runs

Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (right) scores an overtime goal in Game 5. Heat guard Kyle Lowry hits a floater in Game 1. Photos: (left) Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, (right) Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images.

The Heat and Panthers just gave Miami one of the best sports weekends we've ever seen.

Why it matters: The Heat and the Panthers barely made the playoffs as No. 8 seeds and were going up against the No. 1 seeds in their first-round matchups.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Bruins both had the best records in their leagues, and Boston won the most regular-season games in NHL history.

The intrigue: Fans have a scheduling conflict Tuesday night as both teams play around the same time — an annoying déjà vu from last year.

Game 1 of the Panthers' second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs is at 7pm on ESPN.

Miami's Game 2 is at 7:30pm on TNT.

Pro tip: If your TV allows it, record one of the games and watch it later. Just try and stay off the internet for spoilers.

You could also try to watch both at the same time using a split-screen view, live-streaming one on your phone or heading to a sports bar.

Yes, but: Unlike last year, when both teams played on the same night for every game of Round 2, the Panthers' next game is Thursday, while Game 3 for Miami is Saturday.

The NHL hasn't released the schedule for the rest of the Panthers' series yet, so let's hope the league gives Miami fans a break this year.

What we're watching: Will superstar guard Jimmy Butler be 100% for the Heat after rolling his ankle in Game 1, and will New York get Julius Randle back from his own ankle injury?