Jimmy Butler stole the show, but Caleb Martin (right) came up big for the Heat in Game 4. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After a legendary performance Monday, Jimmy Butler and the Heat play again Wednesday in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with a chance to knock out the top-seeded Bucks.

Why it matters: Going into this series, Heat fans didn't have high hopes: Miami barely made the playoffs as a No. 8 seed and some fans even wanted them to miss the postseason entirely to get a higher draft pick.

If Miami can pull off the upset, whatever happens in the next round is just gravy.

The Heat would become just the sixth No. 8 seed to eliminate a No. 1 seed in playoff history and the first since 2012.

Catch up fast: Known as "Playoff Jimmy" this time of the year, Butler raised our collective blood pressure and ripped Milwaukee's hearts out in Game 4 by dropping 56 points in a heroic, come-from-behind victory.

He sparked the offense early with 22 points in the first quarter and then scored 21 in the fourth to spearhead a late rally when the Heat were down 14.

Butler set a career high in points, broke the Heat's franchise record for most points in a playoff game and scored the fourth-most points in a playoff game in NBA history (Michael Jordan, naturally, is No. 1 with 63).

Quick take: NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley called Butler's scoring explosion the greatest playoff performance he's seen in over 20 years.

Yes, but: The Heat still need to beat the Bucks one more time to advance.

Their first chance comes Wednesday in Milwaukee, where you can expect the home team to come out swinging in this win-or-go-home desperation game.

What we're watching: Who else on the Heat will step up when the Bucks inevitably double-team Butler and force someone else to beat them?