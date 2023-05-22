56 mins ago - Sports

🔥 Victory Monday: Heat, Panthers in control

Martin Vassolo

Jimmy and Bam were feeling the home crowd. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Heat are one game away from the NBA Finals after embarrassing the Celtics 128-102 Sunday night to take a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Why it matters: No team in NBA history has come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series.

Driving the news: Three undrafted players led Miami in scoring: Gabe Vincent had a career-high 29 points, followed by Duncan Robinson with 22 and Caleb Martin with 18.

  • The Heat, which led by as many as 33 points, shot 54% on three-pointers while Boston looked lifeless (15 turnovers and 26% shooting from three).
  • "That was humiliating," NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley said afterward.

Play of the game: Bam Adebayo was hunting for posters last night and had a nasty alley-oop dunk on Game 2 villain Grant Williams.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 20: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers scores the game winning goal on Antti Raanta #32 of the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 20, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Matthew Tkachuk scores the game-winning goal in Game Two. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

🐀 Meanwhile, the Panthers play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday after taking a 2-0 lead in the series over the weekend.

🤔 Is it too early to start planning the championship parades?

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more