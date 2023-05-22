🔥 Victory Monday: Heat, Panthers in control
The Heat are one game away from the NBA Finals after embarrassing the Celtics 128-102 Sunday night to take a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Why it matters: No team in NBA history has come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series.
- After the game, Heat fans at Kaseya Center were chanting "3%!", a jab at the odds that ESPN Analytics gave Miami to win the series.
Driving the news: Three undrafted players led Miami in scoring: Gabe Vincent had a career-high 29 points, followed by Duncan Robinson with 22 and Caleb Martin with 18.
- The Heat, which led by as many as 33 points, shot 54% on three-pointers while Boston looked lifeless (15 turnovers and 26% shooting from three).
- "That was humiliating," NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley said afterward.
Play of the game: Bam Adebayo was hunting for posters last night and had a nasty alley-oop dunk on Game 2 villain Grant Williams.
- Jimmy Butler trolling Al Horford was up there, too.
🐀 Meanwhile, the Panthers play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday after taking a 2-0 lead in the series over the weekend.
- The Panthers return to South Florida for the next two games after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in overtime Saturday.
🤔 Is it too early to start planning the championship parades?
