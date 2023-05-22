Share on email (opens in new window)

Jimmy and Bam were feeling the home crowd. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Heat are one game away from the NBA Finals after embarrassing the Celtics 128-102 Sunday night to take a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Why it matters: No team in NBA history has come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series.

After the game, Heat fans at Kaseya Center were chanting "3%!", a jab at the odds that ESPN Analytics gave Miami to win the series.

Driving the news: Three undrafted players led Miami in scoring: Gabe Vincent had a career-high 29 points, followed by Duncan Robinson with 22 and Caleb Martin with 18.

The Heat, which led by as many as 33 points, shot 54% on three-pointers while Boston looked lifeless (15 turnovers and 26% shooting from three).

"That was humiliating," NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley said afterward.

Play of the game: Bam Adebayo was hunting for posters last night and had a nasty alley-oop dunk on Game 2 villain Grant Williams.

Jimmy Butler trolling Al Horford was up there, too.

Matthew Tkachuk scores the game-winning goal in Game Two. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

🐀 Meanwhile, the Panthers play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday after taking a 2-0 lead in the series over the weekend.

The Panthers return to South Florida for the next two games after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in overtime Saturday.

🤔 Is it too early to start planning the championship parades?