2 hours ago - Sports

Nuggets in NBA playoff run as West's No. 1 seed for the first time

Esteban L. Hernandez

Aaron Gordon dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Ball Arena on Dec. 20, 2022. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are stumbling into the NBA's postseason.

State of play: The team went 2-5 over their final seven games of the season but remained the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Between the lines: The Nuggets finished the regular season with a 53-29 record, going 34-7 at Ball Arena — noteworthy, since the team gets home court advantage in the West.

Catch up quick: Center Nikola Jokić made his case to win his third consecutive MVP award.

  • He managed what Yahoo! Sports described as a "historically obscene" .701 true shooting percentage, making him one of the league's most efficient scorers while nearly averaging a triple-double.
Jamal Murray during the game against the LA Clippers on Jan. 13 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

What we're watching: Point guard Jamal Murray is the team's second leading scorer behind Jokić, and his presence this playoff series is a major reason why pundits think the Nuggets have a legitimate title shot.

Yes, but: It's a comparison that sours when you remember that the duo led the Jazz to back-to-back NBA Finals — but have no rings to show for it.

What we're watching: How well Denver fares in the playoffs against the 8th seed Oklahoma City Thunder/Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, let's talk playoffs
The Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up against Nikola Jokić at Ball Arena on March 25. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Nuggets are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time in team history.

State of play: Denver is heavily favored in their first round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night at 8:30.

  • The Nuggets split the regular season with the Timberwolves 2-2, losing in Minnesota twice. In February Denver thrashed the Wolves by scoring 49 points in a quarter to win 146-122.

Threat level: Though it's rare, 8th seeds can upset a top team.

  • In fact, the Nuggets did it in 1994 when they beat the top-seeded SuperSonics, thanks to human swatting machine Dikembe Mutombo.

Yes, but: If (and when) the Nuggets succeed, waiting for them is the winner of the Phoenix Suns/Los Angeles Clippers matchup.

  • The Suns went all in this year, acquiring superstar Kevin Durant to pair with center Deandre Ayton and multiple-time All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul.
  • The Clippers are led by championship winning coach Tyronn Lue and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more