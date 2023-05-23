Want to see the Nuggets make their Finals debut? It's gonna cost ya
You might need actual gold nuggets to see Denver make its NBA Finals debut in person next week.
Details: The average price for tickets to a Finals game at Ball Arena is $4,133, according to Forbes, which says this year's tickets are set to be the most expensive in history.
In other words: Attending Game 1 on June 1 will cost you about the same as two ounces of the precious metal.
Yes, but: That's not to say there aren't more affordable options, but only if you consider $609 for a single seat affordable (you may want to bring binoculars).
- That's the lowest listed price on the resale site Vivid Seats, while SeatGeek, another reseller, lists its lowest price for $635. Both prices are current as of Tuesday, before fees and taxes.
- The NBA's official ticket partner, Ticketmaster, lists the lowest ticket price at $754 for Game 1.
Zoom in: Season ticket holders had access to playoff tickets starting in March, a Nuggets ticket representative tells us.
Of note: The average price for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in Los Angeles was $5,959. Ouch.
