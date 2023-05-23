Want to see the Nuggets make their Finals debut? It's gonna cost ya

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on May 16. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

You might need actual gold nuggets to see Denver make its NBA Finals debut in person next week.

Details: The average price for tickets to a Finals game at Ball Arena is $4,133, according to Forbes, which says this year's tickets are set to be the most expensive in history.

In other words: Attending Game 1 on June 1 will cost you about the same as two ounces of the precious metal.

Yes, but: That's not to say there aren't more affordable options, but only if you consider $609 for a single seat affordable (you may want to bring binoculars).

That's the lowest listed price on the resale site Vivid Seats, while SeatGeek, another reseller, lists its lowest price for $635. Both prices are current as of Tuesday, before fees and taxes.

The NBA's official ticket partner, Ticketmaster, lists the lowest ticket price at $754 for Game 1.

Zoom in: Season ticket holders had access to playoff tickets starting in March, a Nuggets ticket representative tells us.

Of note: The average price for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in Los Angeles was $5,959. Ouch.