Nuggets set to make their NBA Finals debut against the Miami Heat
The Denver Nuggets begin their quest Thursday for their first NBA title against a determined Miami Heat team on a surprising playoff run.
Details: The top-seeded Nuggets had to wait more than a week after sweeping the Lakers before learning they would face the Heat.
- Miami won Game 7 on Monday against the Celtics and is looking for its fourth title in franchise history.
The intrigue: Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has done just about everything this playoff series, averaging a triple-double and nearly 30 points per game.
- For the team to win, they'll have to keep relying on his scoring and passing.
Between the lines: Jamal Murray is chipping in 27.7 points per game and regaining all-star form after missing last season while recovering from a torn ACL.
How to watch: ABC, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30pm.
- Tickets are available on resale sites, but you may have better luck snagging a seat at these Denver area bars.
Fun fact: The last time a Denver team played a Miami-area team for a shot at its first league championship, it won.
- The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 1996 after sweeping the Florida Panthers.
