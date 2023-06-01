Share on email (opens in new window)

Nikola Jokić dribbles the ball during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets begin their quest Thursday for their first NBA title against a determined Miami Heat team on a surprising playoff run.

Details: The top-seeded Nuggets had to wait more than a week after sweeping the Lakers before learning they would face the Heat.

Miami won Game 7 on Monday against the Celtics and is looking for its fourth title in franchise history.

The intrigue: Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has done just about everything this playoff series, averaging a triple-double and nearly 30 points per game.

For the team to win, they'll have to keep relying on his scoring and passing.

Between the lines: Jamal Murray is chipping in 27.7 points per game and regaining all-star form after missing last season while recovering from a torn ACL.

How to watch: ABC, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30pm.

Fun fact: The last time a Denver team played a Miami-area team for a shot at its first league championship, it won.