Nuggets sweep the Lakers to earn first ever NBA Finals berth

Esteban L. Hernandez
A man in a white basketball uniform shoots a shot

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets shoots between Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder of the Los Angeles Lakers. Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are four wins away from an NBA Championship for the first time in team history.

Details: Denver defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 113-111 on Monday night, completing the four game sweep of one of the league's most historic franchises.

  • Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded his eighth triple double of these playoffs, setting a new record for the most in a single postseason. He broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain.

Why it matters: The Nuggets' are making their first-ever NBA Finals appearance, a monumental achievement for a team playing in only its fifth Western Conference Finals since joining the league in 1976.

  • Before Monday, the Nuggets were one of six teams to never make it to the Finals.

The big picture: The team now has a shot to bring another sports title to the Mile High City, a year after the Colorado Avalanche's magical run ended with the Stanley Cup.

What's next: The Nuggets will face the winner of the Boston Celtics/Miami Heat series.

  • The Heat lead the series 3-0, with Game 4 set to tip Tuesday night at 6:30 on TNT.
