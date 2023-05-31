Fans watch the big screens at Ball Arena during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on May 22, 2023 in Denver. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Pulling up a stool at a local bar might be the move if you couldn't score tickets to watch the Denver Nuggets make their NBA Finals debut.

Details: Game 1 tips off on Thursday at 6:30pm, but most of us will be watching Nikola Jokić and company on a screen.

Here are five Denver-area bar and restaurant options to watch the Nuggets chase for history

Be smart: Show up early if you can, since seats will likely fill up fast.

Details: This might be your spot in case you feel like practicing your jump shot before a meal. The restaurant and bar doubles as a basketball facility, with one one local fan calling it the "Topgolf of basketball."

It's offering $12 cheese or pepperoni flatbreads during the playoffs.

Details: This East Colfax bar is relatively new on the scene, and its location means you won't have to drive downtown. It's been hosting some great watch parties this season (drinking from shoes is optional here).

The bar will host happy hour specials from 2-4pm during weekday games, including half off on all drafts and some appetizers, with a $10 cover that includes a beer.

Details: Underneath its 66-foot LED screen, you'll find numerous food and drink options ranging from beer to hard seltzers.

Tickets are $30 for access to the watch parties on Thursday and Saturday.. This standing-room only bash is 21+.

Details: Centrally located on Lincoln Street, this may be the go-to spot for beer lovers, with multiple local, domestic and craft beer options, and screens on basically every wall in sight.

Stoney's Uptown location (1035 E 17th Ave.) is a great option too.

Details: Located just south of downtown Denver, this restaurant and bar is basically an adult arcade, with bowling and ping-pong available for that halftime break.