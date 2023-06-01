All our brujería paid off — the Heat are in the NBA Finals. Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets tips off tonight at 8:30pm.

Why it matters: Our city would go crazy if the Heat win their fourth championship, especially considering the uphill path they've taken during this playoff run.

In case you haven't been following, this would be the Heat's most impressive championship ever, and the first without Dwyane Wade or LeBron James on the roster.

Threat level: Miami is a big underdog against the Nuggets, a team the Heat last beat in 2020.

Denver's two-time MVP Nikola "The Joker" Jokić is going to be the most hated man in Miami by the end of the series, because no team has found a way to defend his combination of size, strength and court vision. He's averaging a triple-double this postseason at nearly 30 points per game.

Jamal Murray is a top sidekick, averaging 28 points per game on 40% shooting from three-point range over the playoffs.

The intrigue: The Heat already have bad blood with Jokić, who sparked a scuffle when he injured then-Miami forward Markief Morris with a blindside shove during a game in 2021. (Morris missed 58 games after suffering whiplash from the hit).

Yes, but: Miami has the NBA's best coach in Erik Spoelstra and one of the league's top playoff performers in Jimmy Butler, who has outplayed opposing stars so far this postseason.

Miami's potentially getting Tyler Herro back from a hand injury as early as Game 3, though in his absence, Caleb Martin has become one of the team's most valuable players.

If you go: The Heat are hosting watch parties at the Kaseya Center for Games 1 and 2, which will be played in Denver. Tickets are $10.

Tickets for Game 3 in Miami start around $600.

For a local look at this matchup, we asked Axios Denver's Ross Terrell to give us the low-down on the Nuggets.

🏔 Beware the altitude: Denver is the Mile High City, while Miami is essentially at sea level. The Nuggets haven't lost at home this postseason — going 8-0 through the first three rounds — and only lost seven times at home during the regular season.

🏆 History chase: The Nuggets are also hoping to make history. This is their first-ever NBA Finals and a win would immediately make this year's squad the best team in franchise history.

💰 Pro tip: If you want to travel to Denver and not spend a gold nugget on tickets, here are five places to watch the games.

The average price for tickets to a Finals game at Ball Arena is $4,133, according to Forbes, which says this year's tickets are set to be the most expensive in history.

The bottom line: Nuggets in 6.