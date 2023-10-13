Dallas gets a Post Malone-Cowboys Cane's

Share on email (opens in new window)

Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves holds up the ribbon for Post Malone to cut. Photo: Naheed "Fangirl" Rajwani-Dharsi

Hundreds of people showed up to Raising Cane's along Loop 12 to catch a glimpse of their favorite hometown rapper — Post Malone.

Driving the news: The newly renovated location opened Thursday as an over-the-top homage to Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Grapevine-raised rapper was also there to support his favorite chicken chain and favorite football team.

Vibe check: Cane's now has two Posty-themed locations — one near his home in Utah and the redesigned one in North Texas.

The northwest Dallas location near Loop 12 and I-35E has a vending machine for Post Malone merch, a post box where fans can send him letters, his iconic jorts and the signature Cowboys blue everywhere.

There's also an 1800s replica of a knight's armor — Post Malone loves medieval armor — and a giant Cowboys star over the drive-thru lane.

How it happened: Post Malone and Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves have been friends for several years. The Cane's, Cowboys and Posty collaboration was Post Malone's idea.

"What's special is that he designed every bit of it. It's his vision," Graves said.

"This is amazing … You guys crushed it," Post Malone told Graves after touring the location.

Posty loves the renovated Cane's in Dallas. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

The intrigue: Post Malone's politeness and charming nature were on full display as he greeted the staff, filmed a Cane's commercial with Graves and spent over an hour signing autographs and taking selfies with fans gathered outside.

The Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is injured, was also there. Post Malone said he misses seeing him on the field. Graves offered Diggs free Cane's for life.

"What I really like about Post is that he's a world superstar, but he's really like the welder that lives down the street from you. He's just a nice guy," Graves said.

If you go: Order the Posty Way combo, Post Malone's preferred order with no slaw, extra toast and Cane's sauce and an Arnold Palmer.