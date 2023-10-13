Dallas gets a Post Malone-Cowboys Cane's
Hundreds of people showed up to Raising Cane's along Loop 12 to catch a glimpse of their favorite hometown rapper — Post Malone.
Driving the news: The newly renovated location opened Thursday as an over-the-top homage to Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys.
- The Grapevine-raised rapper was also there to support his favorite chicken chain and favorite football team.
Vibe check: Cane's now has two Posty-themed locations — one near his home in Utah and the redesigned one in North Texas.
- The northwest Dallas location near Loop 12 and I-35E has a vending machine for Post Malone merch, a post box where fans can send him letters, his iconic jorts and the signature Cowboys blue everywhere.
- There's also an 1800s replica of a knight's armor — Post Malone loves medieval armor — and a giant Cowboys star over the drive-thru lane.
How it happened: Post Malone and Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves have been friends for several years. The Cane's, Cowboys and Posty collaboration was Post Malone's idea.
- "What's special is that he designed every bit of it. It's his vision," Graves said.
- "This is amazing … You guys crushed it," Post Malone told Graves after touring the location.
The intrigue: Post Malone's politeness and charming nature were on full display as he greeted the staff, filmed a Cane's commercial with Graves and spent over an hour signing autographs and taking selfies with fans gathered outside.
- The Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is injured, was also there. Post Malone said he misses seeing him on the field. Graves offered Diggs free Cane's for life.
- "What I really like about Post is that he's a world superstar, but he's really like the welder that lives down the street from you. He's just a nice guy," Graves said.
If you go: Order the Posty Way combo, Post Malone's preferred order with no slaw, extra toast and Cane's sauce and an Arnold Palmer.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.