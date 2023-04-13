A peek into Utah's pink, Post Malone-designed Raising Cane's location
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers unveiled its remodeled Midvale outpost on Thursday, designed by local and Grammy-nominated hitmaker Post Malone.
State of play: At the ribbon-cutting, the fried chicken chain's co-founder Todd Graves said his longtime friendship with the musician began after they connected over their respective crafts.
- "I'm a big huge super fan of his music and he was a fan of my chicken fingers," Graves told a crowd of screaming fans, alongside Malone.
- Once they became friends, Malone asked him about putting a location near his home in Utah, to which Graves said, "Hell yeah!"
- A partnership formed after Malone brought up the idea to design the location himself.
What they're saying: "It's a really cool restaurant and there's a bunch of cool s*** inside," Malone said.
Details: The store's bright pink exterior includes images of Malone's tattoos and a 1974 Ford F250 is parked in the front.
- Inside, three outfits Malone wore during a magazine shoot and the 2019 Grammy Awards are displayed behind glass. Three of his personal guitars are also in frames on the wall.
- The eatery includes medieval-themed bathrooms, a vending machine and ping pong installation.
- Malone told Axios the chicken joint is a 13-minute drive from his Cottonwood Heights home.
The intrigue: Customers will get the chance to order like Malone, too — Just ask for it the Posty Way, which includes four chicken fingers, fries, two slices of toast and an iced-tea-lemonade combination.
Zoom out: Raising Cane's launched in Louisiana, when Graves, an LSU grad, teamed up with then-student Craig Silvey on the concept. They opened their first location in 1996.
- The restaurant is in the midst of a 200-location expansion that started in 2022. By the end of this year, they expect to employ more than 65,000 people.
