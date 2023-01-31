What to expect during Gov. DeWine's State of the State address

Gov. Mike DeWine will issue his annual State of the State speech today at noon from the Ohio Statehouse.

What we're watching: DeWine is expected to pitch a new affordable housing tax credit as part of his upcoming two-year budget proposal.

What not to expect: Much COVID-19 talk.

DeWine devoted only a small portion of his 2022 speech to the pandemic, instead highlighting other health care needs like mental health spending.

Nor is the governor likely to advocate for further election reforms after recently signing a new law requiring photo ID at the polls, a change that DeWine said settles the issue of election security.

The intrigue: You wouldn't think a governor coming off a landslide re-election victory needs to thread so narrow a needle, especially when his party enjoys supermajorities in both legislative chambers.

But that is still the case for DeWine, who was often at odds with the legislature during his first term — most notably on perceived executive overreach during the pandemic.

Zoom in: Take gun control, for example. DeWine backed modest regulations following the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton and pressed for them again in last year's address.

Statehouse Republicans ignored those proposals in favor of bills loosening Ohio's gun restrictions, which DeWine signed into law.

Will DeWine again advocate for laws to reduce gun violence or choose to drop the issue?

The latest: Continued GOP infighting at the Statehouse won't help DeWine.

Two factions are battling for control of the House, which may make it even tougher to secure a necessary coalition to carry out the governor's priorities.

The bottom line: State of the State speeches are more about idealism than realism.