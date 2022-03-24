DeWine notes "shared successes" in State of the State address
With a shovel in hand, Gov. Mike DeWine wanted to make sure the metaphor was impossible to miss.
- Alongside First Lady Fran DeWine, he planted a tree on the Statehouse grounds after yesterday's State of the State address to reflect public investments that sometimes take years to show positive results.
State of play: Legacy may have been in mind during yesterday's speech as DeWine faces re-election — likely the last of his five-decade career in public office.
Some themes from his Statehouse address:
We, not I
Centering on collective achievement, rather than self-congratulating his administration's first term, DeWine highlighted "shared successes" and legislative investments toward children, seniors and those with disabilities, along with broadband internet expansion and water safety improvements.
- He credited lawmakers for helping create an economic climate leading to projects like Intel's $20 billion chip plant.
Between the lines: DeWine needs lawmakers' support to enact his agenda. Emphasizing their legislative work might placate hostile members who spent the past two years bitterly complaining about a heavy-handed executive branch.
Old and new proposals
Many of DeWine's gun reform ideas have fallen on deaf ears in the Republican-dominated Statehouse, but he argued again for one of them: strengthening laws designed to keep firearms away from violent offenders prohibited from possessing them.
Separately, DeWine made another case for stricter distracted driving laws following a 2021 increase in traffic fatalities.
He also previewed other major agenda items that may take until a second term to achieve: improving mental health and addiction services, a targeted plan for Appalachian development and creating a statewide scholarship and mentorship program for children.
Morning in Ohio?
DeWine paid tribute to those who died from COVID-19 and thanked Ohioans for their sacrifices since March 2020, particularly health care workers.
- He otherwise kept pandemic talk to a minimum, focusing optimistically on the state's resurgence and path forward.
What he said: "The sun is coming up in Ohio," DeWine proclaimed, perhaps channeling Ronald Reagan's "Morning in America" theme ahead of the president's 1984 re-election.
- "The wind is at our back, and together we have the power to change the course of Ohio's history."
