A broadband expansion project is expected to benefit the pockets of Franklin County lacking reliable internet connection, Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced.

Why it matters: While most of Ohio's broadband internet needs are in rural areas, there are still some urban spots in Columbus and other metros with shoddy coverage.

The pandemic has accelerated the push for wider internet access to contribute towards jobs, healthcare and education.

What's happening: State and federal dollars are funding grants to expand internet provider's service in all corners of Ohio.