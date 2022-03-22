42 mins ago - News

Broadband expansion project to benefit Franklin Co. homes

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a dollar sign made from wifi symbols
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A broadband expansion project is expected to benefit the pockets of Franklin County lacking reliable internet connection, Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced.

Why it matters: While most of Ohio's broadband internet needs are in rural areas, there are still some urban spots in Columbus and other metros with shoddy coverage.

  • The pandemic has accelerated the push for wider internet access to contribute towards jobs, healthcare and education.

What's happening: State and federal dollars are funding grants to expand internet provider's service in all corners of Ohio.

  • The latest batch of projects announced by DeWine will invest $232 million to make internet available for nearly 100,000 households in dozens of Ohio counties.
  • The biggest local area targeted is in south Columbus, bordering Pickaway County.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more