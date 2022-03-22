Broadband expansion project to benefit Franklin Co. homes
A broadband expansion project is expected to benefit the pockets of Franklin County lacking reliable internet connection, Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced.
Why it matters: While most of Ohio's broadband internet needs are in rural areas, there are still some urban spots in Columbus and other metros with shoddy coverage.
- The pandemic has accelerated the push for wider internet access to contribute towards jobs, healthcare and education.
What's happening: State and federal dollars are funding grants to expand internet provider's service in all corners of Ohio.
- The latest batch of projects announced by DeWine will invest $232 million to make internet available for nearly 100,000 households in dozens of Ohio counties.
- The biggest local area targeted is in south Columbus, bordering Pickaway County.
