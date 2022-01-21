Sign up for our daily briefing

Intel to build $20 billion chip plant in Ohio

Rebecca Falconer

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. Photo: Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Getty Images

Intel will open a new manufacturing mega-site near Columbus, Ohio, costing at least $20 billion, Time magazine first reported on Thursday night.

Why it matters: There's been a global chip shortage during the pandemic, which has impacted the manufacturing of products including vehicles and consumer electronics.

  • Bulking up chip manufacturing in the United States is a key geopolitical strategy due to tensions between the U.S. and Chinese governments, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger last year announced a broad plan to reinvigorate Intel by doubling down on manufacturing.
  • Intel plans to build at first build two semiconductor fabrication factories in New Albany that would employ at least 3,000 people at the site, per the New York Times.

The big picture: Gelsinger last year announced a broad plan to reinvigorate Intel by doubling down on manufacturing.

  • He's been urging the U.S. government to help subsidize chip manufacturing, warning the current reliance on plants in Taiwan and South Korea as "geopolitically unstable," Axios' Ina Fried writes.
  • The Biden administration has been pushing Congress to pass a $52 billion funding bill that would boost U.S. chip production. It passed in the Senate last June, but has stalled in the House.

The bottom line: "Our expectation is that this [Ohio factory] becomes the largest silicon manufacturing location on the planet," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told Time.

Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - Health

Austria approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults

A vaccination center installed at the Barbara Chapel of St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images

Austria's lower house of parliament voted on Thursday in favor of making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for most adults from next month.

Why it matters: The bill is expected to soon pass the upper house and be signed by President Alexander Van der Bellen in order for the law to take effect Feb. 1, per Reuters. It'd make Austria the first EU nation to impose such a sweeping mandate.

Hope King, author of Closer
Updated 5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton pumps its brakes

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Peloton’s popularity is falling as swiftly as it shot up.

Why it matters: Not all pandemic habits stick around. Peloton's trajectory over the past two years exemplifies how challenging it's been for companies to gauge shifts in consumer demand — particularly in sectors heavily altered by the pandemic.

Kierra Frazier
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mitch McConnell's remarks on Black voters raise ire

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a Capitol Hill news conference earlier this year. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been widely criticized for comments he made this week about Black American voters.

Driving the news: When asked by a reporter Wednesday about concerns among voters of color, McConnell said "the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, Black American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."

