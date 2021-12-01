Sign up for our daily briefing

Stabenow: "Need to bring our jobs home" to help prevent future chip shortages

Courtenay Brown and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) at an Axios event on Wedensday.

There needs to be more manufacturing and production of semiconductor chips in the United States to avoid a shortage in the future, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said at an Axios event on Wednesday

Driving the news: The Department of Commerce is pushing Congress to pass the CHIPS act — a bill co-sponsored by Stabenow — to help combat the ongoing chip shortage and make sure it's not an issue again in the future.

Stabenow explained that more than 50% of manufacturing chips made in the world come from Taiwan and pandemic lockdowns exasperated the chip shortage.

  • "If you're not making enough of those parts here in the United States," then the U.S. will continue to experience shortages, Stabenow explained.
  • "We need to bring our jobs home so that we now have the jobs, but we have the capacity, the resiliency to be able to make what we need from an economic and national defense standpoint," Stabenow added.

Between the lines: Chip manufacturing plants take several years to build, so Stabenow said that they were looking for other suppliers outside of Taiwan in the meantime to help deal with the shortage now.

  • "There are other folks in other countries, other facilities that are making these semiconducting parts. And so the Department of Commerce is working very hard with the automakers on identifying what's out there," Stabenow added.

What's next: In addition to the CHIPS Act, Stabenow is hoping that a 25% tax credit for` plants will pass as part of the Build Back Better Act.

Watch the full event here.

Go deeper

Axios Events
Updated 2 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on America's manufacturing future

On Dec. 1, Axios markets reporter Courtenay Brown and business reporter Hope King explored how new technologies and sustainability commitments are setting a new standard for domestic industrial manufacturing, featuring Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Siemens USA President & CEO Barbara Humpton.

Oriana Gonzalez
41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court appears likely to roll back abortion rights

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed likely to weaken abortion rights and perhaps to let states ban the procedure altogether.

The intrigue: The court seemed likely to throw out the framework established in Roe v. Wade, but it wasn't clear whether a majority of the justices were inclined to overturn the court's precedents entirely.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Updated 46 mins ago - Economy & Business

How to meme a painting

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

How can a physical artwork become an NFT? One new company has just spent $12.9 million on a Banksy in an attempt to try out a new way of converting the real into the virtual.

Why it matters: The art market globally sees volume of about $60 billion per year, almost all of which is trade in physical objects. Art-world insiders including former Christie's c0-chair Loïc Gouzer are on the lookout for ways to monetize physical paintings without necessarily giving up physical ownership of them.

