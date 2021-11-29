Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Commerce Secretary presses for chips funding

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will call on House lawmakers to pass a bill boosting funding for semiconductor manufacturing during a speech in Detroit on Monday.

Why it matters: A global chip shortage is slowing production of everything from appliances to vehicles. The Senate in June passed a bill that includes $52 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, but the House has yet to act.

Driving the news: Raimondo intends to tout the importance of semiconductors for the auto industry and for broader American innovation in the speech before the Detroit Economic Club, according to excerpts shared with Axios.

  • The average electric vehicle has about 2,000 chips, which Raimondo says is double the average number of chips in a gas-powered vehicle.
  • She will call on the House to pass its version of the CHIPS Act.

What they're saying: "Semiconductors aren’t just essential for building the cars and trucks we need today," Raimondo will say. "They’re essential for driving innovation tomorrow."

Between the lines: The Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, or USICA, by a bipartisan vote of 68-32, but the House has not taken up the bill.

  • Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a plan to negotiate an agreement to deliver a final bill to the president "as soon as possible."

Reality check: With a limited number of days remaining on the legislative calendar, it's unclear whether the bill will make it to the president this year.

Go deeper

Yacob ReyesIvana Saric
Updated 49 mins ago - Health

First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada

COVID-19 testing personnel at Toronto Pearson International Airport in September. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The first two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in North America, the Canadian government announced Sunday evening.

Driving the news: The World Health Organization has named Omicron a "variant of concern," but cautioned earlier on Sunday that it is not yet clear whether it's more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former Defense Secretary Esper sues Pentagon over book

Former President Trump and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the White House in 2020. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper filed a lawsuit Sunday against the Defense Department, accusing the Pentagon of "censoring" his First Amendment rights by redacting parts of his upcoming book on the Trump administration.

The big picture: Esper, who served as defense secretary from July 2019 until he was fired by then-President Trump in November last year, alleges in the suit that "significant text" is "being improperly withheld from publication" of the manuscript "under the guise of classification."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Health

WHO warns against travel bans on southern African countries

Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization regional director for Africa. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The World Health Organization called on countries Sunday to not impose travel bans on southern African nations amid concerns over the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The U.S. and countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific announced travel restrictions in response to Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa. It's since spread to several European countries, Canada, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong. The WHO noted in a statement that only two southern African nations have detected the new variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

