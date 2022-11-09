Former President Trump and Gov. Mike DeWine at a rally for Ohio Republicans at the Dayton International Airport on Nov. 7. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Gov. Mike DeWine defeated Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in his bid for re-election, the Associated Press projected.

Why it matters: After a first term largely devoted to handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republican now has another four years to focus on other state priorities like mental health care and children's services.

Flashback: At one point during his first term, DeWine held a higher approval rating among Ohio Democrats than members of his own party.

He survived a Republican primary challenge and was loudly booed while speaking at former President Trump's rally last night in Dayton.

Between the lines: Lasting support from Democratic voters may have contributed to his victory.

A Baldwin Wallace University poll conducted in late October showed DeWine with the support of 1-in-10 likely Democratic voters.

Zoom in: DeWine also overcame his administration's reported ties to a nuclear bailout bill at the center of a major legislative bribery scandal.

The big picture: The victory for DeWine, 75, likely caps off a political career that began as Greene County prosecutor in 1977 and has since featured a half-dozen other public offices in Columbus and D.C.