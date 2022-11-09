DeWine wins second term as Ohio governor
Gov. Mike DeWine defeated Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in his bid for re-election, the Associated Press projected.
Why it matters: After a first term largely devoted to handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republican now has another four years to focus on other state priorities like mental health care and children's services.
Flashback: At one point during his first term, DeWine held a higher approval rating among Ohio Democrats than members of his own party.
- He survived a Republican primary challenge and was loudly booed while speaking at former President Trump's rally last night in Dayton.
Between the lines: Lasting support from Democratic voters may have contributed to his victory.
- A Baldwin Wallace University poll conducted in late October showed DeWine with the support of 1-in-10 likely Democratic voters.
Zoom in: DeWine also overcame his administration's reported ties to a nuclear bailout bill at the center of a major legislative bribery scandal.
- Voters were similarly unswayed by the governor's support for legislation banning abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, removing permitting requirements for gun owners and allowing teachers to be armed in schools.
- Whaley had sought to make abortion rights a key issue in the campaign, drawing attention to Ohio's 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for an abortion.
The big picture: The victory for DeWine, 75, likely caps off a political career that began as Greene County prosecutor in 1977 and has since featured a half-dozen other public offices in Columbus and D.C.