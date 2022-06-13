Ohio governor signs law allowing armed teachers in schools

Ohio teachers may carry firearms in schools with minimal training, under a new law enacted by state Republicans.

Why it matters: The state has loosened several gun laws in 2022 amid nationwide calls to enact stricter rules to curb gun violence.

State of play: Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed he signed the legislation Monday, the same day a state law removing training and background check requirements for concealed carry holders went into effect.

Details: The latest bill significantly reduces the training hours needed for school employees to be armed in buildings.

The program is optional and caps training for teachers at 24 hours, just a few hours of which involves hands-on weapons exercises. School employees previously needed over 700 hours of peace officer training.

Armed teachers and other willing school personnel would then complete up to eight hours of continuing education each year. School boards would authorize and pay for the training, then have to publicly notify parents of having done so.

