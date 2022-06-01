Ohio lawmakers are poised to allow armed teachers and loosen state requirements for handling guns in schools.

Why it matters: House Bill 99 is under deliberation at the Ohio Statehouse just a week after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead.

State of play: Under current state law, school resource officers must complete over 700 hours of basic peace officer training to carry weapons in schools.

HB 99, introduced and promoted by Republican lawmakers, would instead require school staff to undergo up to 24 hours of training.

Armed teachers and other willing school personnel would then complete up to eight hours of continuing education each year.

School boards would need to authorize and pay for this training, then publicly notify parents of having done so.

Driving the news: The Ohio House of Representatives passed this bill last year in a near-party line vote.

A Senate committee OK'd an amended version yesterday after hearing dozens of citizens testify against the bill. A vote in the full chamber could soon follow.

The Senate's version would invest $6 million toward creating a state "mobile training" program to assist school districts with firearm instruction.

What's next: Republicans in both legislative chambers will need to agree with these bill changes in order to send it to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk.