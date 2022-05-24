18 students, 3 adults dead in Texas elementary school shooting, reports say

Eighteen students and three adults are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, The Associated Press and The Texas Tribune reported.

The reports cited Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the Texas Department of Public Safety, respectively.

The latest: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the suspect entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, with a handgun and may have had a rifle, though that has not been confirmed. The governor said the shooter, an 18-year-old male who was local to Uvalde, was dead.

Robb Elementary School is located about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Texas and will continue to receive updates, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

has been briefed on the shooting in Texas and will continue to receive updates, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," she added.

Biden said in a proclamation issued Tuesday that U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims at the White House, public buildings and all military posts.

Uvalde CISD superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the "school year is done."

The suspected shooter acted alone “during this heinous crime,” Uvalde chief of police Pete Arredondo also said during a press conference Tuesday. He confirmed several injuries and deaths in the shooting but refrained from specifying an exact death toll.

"We had numerous law enforcement officers and agencies that assisted with the safety release for those students," Arredondo said. "We do want to keep all of their families in our prayers. I hope you do as well."

He said there is no evidence of a second suspect.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed on the shooting, Marsha Espinosa, the assistant secretary of public affairs for DHS, tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) responded to the shooting "to provide support, including medical aid," she said.

"DHS is actively coordinating with federal, state and local partners, and will continue to provide the department’s full support," she added.

Details: Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that two individuals who arrived at UMH were deceased. No details on their ages were available.

UMH said it received 13 children by ambulance or buses for treatment.

The hospital has asked for people to "refrain from coming to the hospital at this time."

University Health in San Antonio confirmed in a tweet earlier Tuesday the university hospital received a child and adult from the school.

The adult, a 66-year-old woman, is currently in critical condition.

The other patient, a 10-year-old girl, is also in critical condition, the hospital said.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.