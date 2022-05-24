18 students, 3 adults dead in Texas elementary school shooting, reports say
Eighteen students and three adults are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, The Associated Press and The Texas Tribune reported.
- The reports cited Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the Texas Department of Public Safety, respectively.
The latest: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the suspect entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, with a handgun and may have had a rifle, though that has not been confirmed. The governor said the shooter, an 18-year-old male who was local to Uvalde, was dead.
- Robb Elementary School is located about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
- President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Texas and will continue to receive updates, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
- "His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," she added.
- Biden said in a proclamation issued Tuesday that U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims at the White House, public buildings and all military posts.
- Uvalde CISD superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the "school year is done."
The suspected shooter acted alone “during this heinous crime,” Uvalde chief of police Pete Arredondo also said during a press conference Tuesday. He confirmed several injuries and deaths in the shooting but refrained from specifying an exact death toll.
- "We had numerous law enforcement officers and agencies that assisted with the safety release for those students," Arredondo said. "We do want to keep all of their families in our prayers. I hope you do as well."
- He said there is no evidence of a second suspect.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed on the shooting, Marsha Espinosa, the assistant secretary of public affairs for DHS, tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) responded to the shooting "to provide support, including medical aid," she said.
- "DHS is actively coordinating with federal, state and local partners, and will continue to provide the department’s full support," she added.
Details: Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that two individuals who arrived at UMH were deceased. No details on their ages were available.
- UMH said it received 13 children by ambulance or buses for treatment.
- The hospital has asked for people to "refrain from coming to the hospital at this time."
University Health in San Antonio confirmed in a tweet earlier Tuesday the university hospital received a child and adult from the school.
- The adult, a 66-year-old woman, is currently in critical condition.
- The other patient, a 10-year-old girl, is also in critical condition, the hospital said.
Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.