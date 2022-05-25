A loving mother and wife, a boy who enjoyed dancing with his family and another who was learning to play football with his grandfather.

The big picture: Nineteen children and at least two adults were killed after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday and started shooting. It's the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in nearly a decade.

Just days before summer vacation was set to begin, anguished families waited late into the night on Tuesday for word about their loved ones.

Here's what we know so far about the victims:

Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, 10, "had the biggest heart," her father, Jacinto Cazares told ABC 7.

"Jackie was the one that would go out of her way to help anyone," he said. "It gives me some comfort, that she would be the little cracker that would have done something to help her classmates in that very scary scenario."

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, had been eagerly awaiting her last softball game of the season on Tuesday, her family told a local CBS affiliate.

"She was kind of nervous, saying that it was her last game and she didn't want softball to end," her aunt said. "She was also saying like, 'what if I make it [to all stars]? I'm gonna be so nervous.' And I was like, 'girl you got this. You're gonna be good at it. You got this.'"

Jose Flores Jr., 10, was a fourth grader who loved baseball and video games.

"He was always full of energy," his father, Jose Flores Sr., told CNN. "Ready to play till the night."

“He was a very happy little boy. He loved both his parents … and loved to laugh and have fun,” his uncle Christopher Salazar told the Washington Post.

Eliahna Garcia, 10, was an outgoing girl who loved to sing, dance and play basketball, AP reports.

"She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family," her aunt Siria Arizmendi told the Post.

Irma Garcia, a teacher at Robb Elementary School, taught at the school for 23 years, per the school's website.

She was a co-teacher with Eva Mireles, who was also killed in the shooting.

Garcia was married to her husband, Joe Garcia, for 24 years and had four children. She loved to barbecue with her husband and listen to music, per the website.

Uziyah Garcia, 9, was "the sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known," his grandfather, Manny Renfro, said, per AP.

"I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid," Renfro added.

Garcia had started playing football with his grandfather and they were learning plays together.

"Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good," Renfro said. "There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced."

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was "full of life, a jokester, always smiling," her father told the New York Times.

"She was very social," he said. "She talked to everybody." Amerie turned 10 less than two weeks ago, her father told ABC News 7.

"My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me," Angel wrote on Facebook.

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, was a "bubbly" boy who loved to dance with his brothers and mom and was anxiously awaiting a summer of swimming.

"He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today," Lisa Garza said of her cousin, per AP.

Lopez's mother was at the school mere hours before the shooting for an award ceremony, ABC 7 reports.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, loved to make people laugh, the Daily Beast reports. Luevanos' cousin, Jailah Silguero, also died in the shooting.

"They’re in paradise dancing with the angels now," Silguero's uncle Zeke Luevanos wrote on Facebook.

Eva Mireles, 44, taught fourth graders at Robb Elementary School and was an educator for 17 years, per the school's website.

She loved to run and hike. "She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed," her relative Amber Ybarra told AP.

Audrey Garcia, whose daughter was a former student of Mireles, remembered her as "a beautiful person & dedicated teacher" in a tweet.

Alithia Ramirez, 10, was an aspiring artist and had recently submitted a drawing in the Doodle for Google contest, her father Ryan Ramirez told a local NBC affiliate.

She would want her family "to be strong" right now, he said.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was a third grader at Robb Elementary, KHOU reports.

Rodriguez was in the same classroom as her cousin, who was also killed in the shooting, her family said. Rodriguez's cousin has not yet been identified.

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11, enjoyed dancing and had started learning how to record Tik Tok videos, her grandmother Linda Gonzales told the Daily Beast. She hadn't wanted to go to school that day.

"They were just so sweet," Gonzales said about Silguero and Luevanos. "They were sweet kids and lovable. What can you say about little innocent kids?"

Rojelio Torres, 10, "was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person," his aunt Precious Perez told KSAT, according to AP.

"We are devastated and heartbroken ... He will be missed and never forgotten."

