48 mins ago - News
Ohio to ban texting while driving
Ohio will soon join most of the country in fully banning texting while driving as a primary offense.
- Gov. Mike DeWine signed the new rule into law yesterday. It takes effect in 90 days.
State of play: Law enforcement can currently only ticket texting drivers as a secondary offense, meaning if they are pulled over for another violation first.
- Drivers younger than 18 can't use cellphones at all.
Of note: Ohio's new law isn't a complete ban — drivers will still be allowed to hold a phone to their ear during calls and use phones at stoplights.
