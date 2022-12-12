Ohio State Fairgrounds may be getting significant makeover

Gov. Mike DeWine recently unveiled a new master plan proposing to completely overhaul the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair space off I-71.

Why it matters: The 360-acre site has hosted the annual state fair since 1886 along with other major events, like Oktoberfest and the All American Quarter Horse Congress.

Flashback: DeWine created an Expo 2050 Task Force during his first year in office, 2019, to better plan for the site's future.

That group, with help from a consulting firm, assessed every building on the grounds and researched other fairs across the country.

State of play: Fair planners want to see more space for entertainment, food, livestock shows, nature education and shopping.

The proposal calls for half of the 40 existing buildings to be demolished and many of those remaining to be renovated.

New facilities could include a town square, transit hub or additional vendor pavilions.

The proposed construction of parking garages would help with traffic congestion and free up room for the Columbus Crew to build new practice fields next to its neighboring stadium.

Yes, but: There is no specific timeline or cost estimate given — just recommendations meant to guide the Ohio Expositions Commission, which manages the property and will ultimately decide how to proceed.

What we're watching: The Ohio State Fair's operating budget, paid for by fair and other on-site event revenues, remains much lower than that of fellow Midwestern states Wisconsin, Indiana and Minnesota.