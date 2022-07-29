The Ohio State Fair has more competitions than you can shake a corn dog stick at.

The top Christmas tree in July? Sure. The best container garden constructed inside a shoe? You bet.

You can also find honey from Perrysburg, quilts from Wooster and a painted farmscape on a saw from Hebron inside the contest halls.

The big picture: This is the embodiment of the state fair, which brings together our 88 counties' best artists, animal trainers and ideas together in creative harmony.

A trio of decorative cakes.

Yes, but: Life is not all sunshine and deep-fried oreos. It's complicated and increasingly political.

Rides are operating under new safety protocols enacted after a guest was killed in a 2017 accident.

And fairgoers are allowed to carry weapons in light of a new state law that removed concealed carry permit and training requirements.

Zoom in: A mosaic in the Fine Arts Exhibition by local artist David Lane portrays a pandemic-related press conference made out of 3D-printed pieces shaped like coronaviruses.

Other works depict Black Lives Matter protesters and anti-Islamophobia themes.

Between the lines: Many fair buildings are named after former governors. There will almost certainly be one named for Gov. Mike DeWine, who loves fairs more than Woody Hayes loved winning.

DeWine fielded reporters' questions after the opening ceremony Wednesday and interjected when the first query dealt with abortion policies.

"You win the prize for breaking the spell of the Ohio State Fair," he joked.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: The fair is less an escape from the realities of Ohio life than it is a premier showcase of it, brilliance and complexities and all.

When I hear the youth band play "Stars and Stripes Forever," written by a homesick John Philip Sousa on a ship back to America, I feel a swell of pride for my state and country.

Then I see the Columbus skyline in the horizon and find myself wishing the harmony extended beyond the fairground gates.