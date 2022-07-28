Gov. Mike DeWine is staying mum when it comes to further restrictions on abortion access in Ohio.

Driving the news: Speaking to reporters at the Ohio State Fair's opening reception Wednesday, DeWine declined to advocate for any specific policy and said he welcomed the "public discussion" that will accompany lawmakers returning to work this fall.

He avoided questions about the newly enacted Heartbeat Bill and the 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana to receive an abortion.

What he's saying: "I'm going to let the debate play out a little bit," previewing the legislative debate expected through year-end.

"We're going to hear from medical experts, we're going to hear from other people," DeWine said. "Then there'll be a time when I'll certainly weigh in."

The governor also bemoaned the abortion policy debate going "off the rail" to involve other subjects like contraception and marriage equality. He called any effort to regulate contraception "absurd."

Separately, DeWine dismissed concerns about guns being allowed on the fairgrounds and declined to commit to a debate with Democratic gubernatorial opponent Nan Whaley.