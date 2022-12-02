360k Ohio children now enrolled in Dolly Parton's free book program

Dolly Parton reads her book "Coat of Many Colors" to kids in 2018. Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Ohio's free book program reached a major milestone this month.

Driving the news: More than half of all young children statewide ages 0-5 are enrolled in the Imagination Library of Ohio program, per the governor's office.

That's more than 360,000 Ohio children in total, each receiving "The Little Engine That Could" and other popular books in the mail for free every month.

Yes, but: While Ohio has reached the 50% mark, Franklin County still lags behind, with just 42% of eligible children enrolled.

The big picture: Entertainment legend Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library in her native Kentucky in 1995 and it has since expanded globally, including to Ohio in 2019.

Aug. 9 is now "Dolly Parton Day" in the state, after she visited Columbus to promote the program.

Enroll your child here