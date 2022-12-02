15 mins ago - News

360k Ohio children now enrolled in Dolly Parton's free book program

Alissa Widman Neese
Dolly Parton reads a children's book.

Dolly Parton reads her book "Coat of Many Colors" to kids in 2018. Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Ohio's free book program reached a major milestone this month.

Driving the news: More than half of all young children statewide ages 0-5 are enrolled in the Imagination Library of Ohio program, per the governor's office.

  • That's more than 360,000 Ohio children in total, each receiving "The Little Engine That Could" and other popular books in the mail for free every month.

Yes, but: While Ohio has reached the 50% mark, Franklin County still lags behind, with just 42% of eligible children enrolled.

The big picture: Entertainment legend Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library in her native Kentucky in 1995 and it has since expanded globally, including to Ohio in 2019.

Enroll your child here

