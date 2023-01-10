A voting precinct during the May 2022 primary election. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

A law group aligned with Democrats is contesting a new law requiring voters to present photo ID at the polls.

Why it matters: Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a slate of election reforms into law, ostensibly meant to curb voter fraud.

The changes impact how millions of Ohio citizens cast their ballots, leaving critics worried that some voters will be disenfranchised.

Details: Under House Bill 458, Ohioans can no longer use documentation like utility bills or paychecks to prove their valid voting address.

Instead, voters must present a driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport or military ID.

Separately, the bill eliminates August special elections in most cases and removes in-person early voting the day before an election. Other changes include:

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is now seven days before an election instead of three.

Counties are limited to one ballot drop box apiece.

Mail-in ballots must now arrive within four days after an election, down from 10.

Threat level: The latter rule gives some veterans concern that military and overseas voters won't have enough time to have their ballots counted.

The Elias Law Group filed its lawsuit on behalf of several organizations, including the Union Veterans Council.

What they're saying: The new rules "will severely restrict Ohioans' access to the polls," the suit contends.

"(The bill is) a solution in search of a problem. No one seriously disputes that Ohio's elections are secure."

The other side: DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose both support the new photo ID requirement despite repeatedly touting Ohio's election system as a national model. Both were re-elected in November.

DeWine now views state voting law as "settled" and wrote in his bill signing statement that he does not expect any more changes in his second term.

Reality check: Voter fraud in Ohio is extremely rare. Following the 2020 general election, LaRose's office alleged at least 88 cases of non-citizens voting or citizens casting ballots in multiple states.