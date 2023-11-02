Chicago City Council punts on sanctuary city debate — for now
While Mayor Brandon Johnson was in Washington, D.C., lobbying the federal government for more migrant funding, a group of alders tried but failed to put a sanctuary city referendum on the spring 2024 ballot.
Why it matters: The narrowly avoided vote — which could still take place — demonstrates deepening citywide divisions about how to handle the mounting migrant crisis.
What happened: Thursday's City Council meeting ended abruptly when, after a fourth roll call, the body was one person short of the 26-member quorum required to vote.
- Several progressive alders skipped the meeting or stayed just outside chamber doors to ensure the council would not have a quorum.
Flashback: Former Mayor Harold Washington, in 1985, first designated Chicago as a sanctuary city, which means officials don't report a person's immigration status to federal authorities nor deny them city services.
Yes, but: Several alders want the city to reevaluate that status, citing limited municipal resources and years of underinvestment in many of its longtime citizens.
What they said: "I have a bleeding heart for people that come here that are honestly trying to do better for themselves," Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said on the council floor Thursday.
- "I'm with that, but I'm telling you one thing, I'm with my people more."
The intrigue: At one point Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), who co-sponsored the measure, asked the sergeant-at-arms to physically bring in the alders who were sidelining themselves outside the chamber to prevent the vote.
- A quorum was established using alders who joined the meeting remotely, but by the fourth roll call, officials decided not to count them, quashing the vote.
Between the lines: This end run by moderate and conservative members of the council recalled the parliamentary tricks and voting blocks used during Washington's tenure to thwart his City Council agenda.
What's next: Johnson is back in town Friday, and the debate is expected to resume Tuesday.
