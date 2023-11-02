Chicago City Council punts on sanctuary city debate — for now

While Mayor Brandon Johnson was in Washington, D.C., lobbying the federal government for more migrant funding, a group of alders tried but failed to put a sanctuary city referendum on the spring 2024 ballot.

Why it matters: The narrowly avoided vote — which could still take place — demonstrates deepening citywide divisions about how to handle the mounting migrant crisis.

What happened: Thursday's City Council meeting ended abruptly when, after a fourth roll call, the body was one person short of the 26-member quorum required to vote.

Several progressive alders skipped the meeting or stayed just outside chamber doors to ensure the council would not have a quorum.

Flashback: Former Mayor Harold Washington, in 1985, first designated Chicago as a sanctuary city, which means officials don't report a person's immigration status to federal authorities nor deny them city services.

Yes, but: Several alders want the city to reevaluate that status, citing limited municipal resources and years of underinvestment in many of its longtime citizens.

What they said: "I have a bleeding heart for people that come here that are honestly trying to do better for themselves," Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said on the council floor Thursday.

"I'm with that, but I'm telling you one thing, I'm with my people more."

The intrigue: At one point Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), who co-sponsored the measure, asked the sergeant-at-arms to physically bring in the alders who were sidelining themselves outside the chamber to prevent the vote.

A quorum was established using alders who joined the meeting remotely, but by the fourth roll call, officials decided not to count them, quashing the vote.

Between the lines: This end run by moderate and conservative members of the council recalled the parliamentary tricks and voting blocks used during Washington's tenure to thwart his City Council agenda.

What's next: Johnson is back in town Friday, and the debate is expected to resume Tuesday.