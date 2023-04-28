Food Fight: Top brunch spots in Chicago

With Mother's Day approaching and reservations already filling up, we figured it's a good time to talk about great places for brunch.

Justin's pick: I'm a traditionalist, so I have to go with one of Chicago's best: Wishbone.

Wishbone has popped up in several neighborhoods over the years, but now offers just one location on Jefferson Street near Ogilvie train station.

The Southern brunch spot features great home fries, grits and Cajun-inspired dishes.

Try the red eggs or the spinach omelet, or go off the menu for the Yankee scramble.

Fun fact: The old location on Washington attracted celebrities. It was pretty cool to dine in the same room with Scottie Pippen, Common and several politicians.

It was also the go-to spot for anyone who went to see Oprah, just down the street.

A chana paratha tray, frontier chicken, spinach with paneer and a mango lassi, from Ghareeb Nawaz in Lincoln Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: I come from a family of nine kids, which means holiday gatherings can get pricey — unless we go to a place like Ghareeb Nawaz.

Here the chana paratha (stewed chickpeas with a big savory pancake and raita) goes for $4.99. And a mango lassi is $2.50.

The broad South Asian menu offers plenty for vegetarians and meat eaters. Plus, the location on Devon can easily accommodate big groups.

These places aren't fancy, but they make tasty, vibrant chow that's now available in Lombard, University Village, Lincoln Park and Rogers Park.

Weigh in: What are your favorite Chicago brunch spots? Share your favorites by emailing [email protected], and we'll include some in our list.

