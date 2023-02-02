Food Fight: Chicago's best guacamole

As the Super Bowl approaches, we're prepared with our awesome lists of best local wings, nachos and pizza. But there's still one important thing left to do: Fight about our favorite guacamole!

Justin's pick: If you're like me and take your Super Bowl viewing seriously, skip the party and order guacamole from Mi Tocaya in Logan Square. It features muddled garlic, serrano peppers and chile ash.

The only drawback is that the portion is too small and too expensive ($12.60) to serve your Super Bowl guests. But damn, it's good.

Mi Tocaya's chef Diana Davila was just named a semifinalist for this year's James Beard Awards.

The appetizer sampler at Frontera Grill. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: A younger me would've said Burrito Beach, whose guac I dubbed the best fast-food version in the city back in 2007. But I've eaten some better guacamole in the last decade and a half — believe it or not.

The best came from Frontera Grill in River North, where I indulged in the appetizer sampler for lunch last fall and fell hard for that fresh, chunky, tart and rich avocado whip ($13.50).

Or make the guac at home with chef Rick Bayless' recipe.

🥑 Email us your favorite guacamole in the Chicago area for a list we'll compile by Super Bowl time.