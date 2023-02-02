52 mins ago - Food and Drink

Food Fight: Chicago's best guacamole

Monica Eng
Guacamole and chips

Guacamole and chips from Mi Tocaya Antojeria. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

As the Super Bowl approaches, we're prepared with our awesome lists of best local wings, nachos and pizza. But there's still one important thing left to do: Fight about our favorite guacamole!

Justin's pick: If you're like me and take your Super Bowl viewing seriously, skip the party and order guacamole from Mi Tocaya in Logan Square. It features muddled garlic, serrano peppers and chile ash.

Mexican snack platter
The appetizer sampler at Frontera Grill. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: A younger me would've said Burrito Beach, whose guac I dubbed the best fast-food version in the city back in 2007. But I've eaten some better guacamole in the last decade and a half — believe it or not.

🥑 Email us your favorite guacamole in the Chicago area for a list we'll compile by Super Bowl time.

