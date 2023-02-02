Food Fight: Chicago's best guacamole
As the Super Bowl approaches, we're prepared with our awesome lists of best local wings, nachos and pizza. But there's still one important thing left to do: Fight about our favorite guacamole!
Justin's pick: If you're like me and take your Super Bowl viewing seriously, skip the party and order guacamole from Mi Tocaya in Logan Square. It features muddled garlic, serrano peppers and chile ash.
- The only drawback is that the portion is too small and too expensive ($12.60) to serve your Super Bowl guests. But damn, it's good.
- Mi Tocaya's chef Diana Davila was just named a semifinalist for this year's James Beard Awards.
Monica's pick: A younger me would've said Burrito Beach, whose guac I dubbed the best fast-food version in the city back in 2007. But I've eaten some better guacamole in the last decade and a half — believe it or not.
- The best came from Frontera Grill in River North, where I indulged in the appetizer sampler for lunch last fall and fell hard for that fresh, chunky, tart and rich avocado whip ($13.50).
- Or make the guac at home with chef Rick Bayless' recipe.
🥑 Email us your favorite guacamole in the Chicago area for a list we'll compile by Super Bowl time.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.