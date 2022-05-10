We recently threw down our favorite local nachos and asked for yours.

Monica's pick: Not every dish translates deliciously to a vegan analog, but the nachos from Upton's Breakroom do ($13).

Crisp but sturdy tortilla chips get blanketed with creamy vegan cheese sauce, black beans, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, salsa verde, cilantro, crema and super meat-like seitan chorizo.

Justin's pick: The Pot Roast Nachos at Ditka's ($16–$19).

They start with mouth-watering pot roast. The best. Next comes a mixture of cheddar-jack, pickled jalapeño, sour cream, tomato and scallions.

👏 As always, our readers delivered some excellent recommendations.

Alison L.: "The carne asada nachos at Taqueria el 5 de Mayo" in Lincoln Square.

We ordered and forgot the carne asada part, but the veggie version was also super tasty.

Joe C.: "Buen Apetito in the French Market."

Sue W.: "For the best nachos guaranteed, go to NachoRita in downtown Lombard. Nachos in a pizza box. Lots of veg and low-carb options. Margaritas to go. Yum!"

Maggie B.: "It's not fancy, but the super nachos at Tuxpan are great — the steamed-beef super nachos at Simón Tacos are also very good!"

Liz B.: "The Reveler on Roscoe at Damen has sheet-pan nachos. We got them for takeout and they came in a pizza box. Every crispy chip has nacho stuff on it — they were really good!"

Tati A.: "Pulled-meat nachos at Smoke Daddy are the bomb. You choose the meat."

"Another interesting take (and a great discovery for my keto lifestyle) are chicharron nachos at Bad Apple."

Bob T.: "The mango-braised beef nachos at Pilsen Yards are the best around!"

Tony B.: "A bar in Uptown called My Buddy's features 'totchos,' a heaping bowl of tater tots tricked out like loaded nachos — steak, guac, cheese, etc. Waaay more satisfying. If you eat them with any regularity you'll have to wash yourself with a rag on a stick, but just amazing."

Denise P.: "BBQ’d Productions in Grayslake and Lake Zurich!!"

Samantha A.: "Jack and Ginger's in Bucktown makes buffalo chicken nachos, and I haven’t been able to replicate them."

Julian H.: "There's a fantastic 'nacho' that my wife Summer and I just tried on the tasting menu at Moody Tongue Brewing Company."

Amanda B.: ​​"The nachos at Pizza Parlor are supreme!!"