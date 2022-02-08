Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Our Food Fight last week was over wings. We asked you to vote on our picks and the overwhelming winner was Justin:

Bird's Nest: 82.9%

Great Sea: 17.1%

🍗 Both of these places are great choices for your Super Bowl festivities, but you also gave us some great recommendations:

Luke G.: Reno, across the street from the Logan Square Blue Line stop. Nice heat and nice crisp edges without the heavy slathering of sauce.

Mary G.: I am partial to the smoked wings at Pearl's Southern Comfort in Edgewater. Naked with the Alabama white sauce. Delicious!

Philip F.: I feel like you have to mention Buffalo Joe's wings in this conversation! Their buttery buffalo sauce is the best I have had.

Carrie G.: dak has delicious Korean-style wings.

Austin S.: Not just wings but the fried chicken at Au Cheval is the best in Chicago!!! Crisp on Broadway in Lakeview is also great.

Philip P.: We go to Dong-Ah on Touhy in Lincolnwood. Sticky, spicy Korean wings with lots of meat. Let the finger smacking begin.