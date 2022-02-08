Readers pick Chicago's best wings
Our Food Fight last week was over wings. We asked you to vote on our picks and the overwhelming winner was Justin:
- Bird's Nest: 82.9%
- Great Sea: 17.1%
🍗 Both of these places are great choices for your Super Bowl festivities, but you also gave us some great recommendations:
Luke G.: Reno, across the street from the Logan Square Blue Line stop. Nice heat and nice crisp edges without the heavy slathering of sauce.
Mary G.: I am partial to the smoked wings at Pearl's Southern Comfort in Edgewater. Naked with the Alabama white sauce. Delicious!
Philip F.: I feel like you have to mention Buffalo Joe's wings in this conversation! Their buttery buffalo sauce is the best I have had.
Carrie G.: dak has delicious Korean-style wings.
Austin S.: Not just wings but the fried chicken at Au Cheval is the best in Chicago!!! Crisp on Broadway in Lakeview is also great.
Philip P.: We go to Dong-Ah on Touhy in Lincolnwood. Sticky, spicy Korean wings with lots of meat. Let the finger smacking begin.
