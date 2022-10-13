Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic

👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true.

Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation.

Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers have returned to only about half of pre-pandemic levels, according to office card swipe data from Kastle Systems.

Those levels drop by about half again on Friday, which could mean lasting changes for downtown cultural venues and businesses.

Chart: Axios visuals. Source: Kastle

By the numbers: Rush-hour CTA ridership has risen 34% over last year, but only Tuesday through Thursday — the highest ridership days.

Local workers reserve desk space most on Thursdays and least on Fridays, per office booking platform Robin.

The intrigue: In recent U.S. Census data, Chicago didn't even rank as a Top 10 city for highest percentage of remote workers.

About 80% of Illinois respondents said they work primarily outside home.

Yes, but: Many in that 80% are still allowed to work remotely a few days a week. And guess which days they pick.

What they're saying: Employees are reshaping "their workweek to be more flexible, supporting a work-life balance of efficiency, well-being, and creativity," Robin co-founder Zach Dunn tells Axios.

"As time continues, the teams that prioritize connections, employee experiences and modern workplaces that maximize in-person collaboration will see better outcomes."

Zoom in: These Friday doldrums allowed me to walk right into Rick Bayless' Frontera Grill for a delicious lunch last week with no wait. Great for me, but sad for restaurants.

Maybe we can work to change this by planning Friday lunches — even collaborative meetings — at Chicago gems.