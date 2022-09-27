Housing coming to LaSalle Street

Data: Kastle; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Expressway traffic, lunchtime lines and downtown congestion might make you think that Loop office occupancy has returned to 2019 levels.

Reality check: It's probably not even close.

Driving the news: A new report from Kastle card swipe systems suggests office occupancy rates are climbing but still lag way behind pre-pandemic levels.

These new realities have city leaders thinking differently about downtown office space. The Department of Planning announced an initiative yesterday to redevelop the financial district along LaSalle Street.

The new project would develop 1,000 new homes and 300 affordable housing units while offering relocation incentives for storefront businesses.

What they're saying: "There is nearly 5 million square feet of vacant commercial space on the LaSalle Street corridor, but not a single unit of affordable housing," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a press release.

Of note: The LaSalle Street corridor has historically been lined with banks and other financial institutions but reports the highest post-pandemic vacancy rates in the Loop.