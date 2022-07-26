We fought over the best local Detroit-style pizza last week. Monica chose Five Squared Pizza and Justin chose Paulie Gee's.

Here are more great suggestions:

Chris C.: "Fat Chris' Detroit-style (in west Andersonville) is incredible. I grew up loving tavern-style in the 'burbs, but Fat Chris' has become the most-ordered pizza in our household for the last few years. (And no, I am not the Fat Chris, just another fat Chris.)"

Mary G., Becca S. and Shai S. agree.

Larry G.: "Coda di Volpe’s spicy pepperoni is saucy, cheesy and doughy. Add the hot chili pepper oil to top it off."

James P.: "A newer, rarer one for the South Siders is Red's the People's Pie. They do a monthly popup at the Rock Island Public House, which is essentially the best bar on the Far South Side."

Joe B.: "For those of us stuck out in the 'burbs, it's got to be B Square Pizza in Wheeling. Super delicious, and their large can last forever. Which reminds me that I could heat some up from the freezer for lunch."

Larry P.: "Station 34 Pizza Pub (named after Sweetness?!) in Mount Prospect. Tons of options, but I like the goat with garlic butter, goat cheese, spinach, mushrooms and grape tomatoes."

Tom N.: "There is no Chicago-style pizza here in Detroit. There was a Giordano's, but it didn't survive COVID. There is an Uno's, but that is part of the chain and its pizza in no way resembles the real Uno's. And there is PizzaPapalis, which claims to have Chicago-style, but really it's just a thick, round dough."

Bill H.: "Five Squared is wonderful! They're so nice — they got COVID a few weeks ago, so lost an entire weekend's worth of orders, since they are the only two employees."