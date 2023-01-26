Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab.

But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.

Monica's pick: When Miles Lemons opened the first Lem's in the early '50s, he introduced these luscious nubbins to customers, and the rest is history.

Today his niece Carmen Lemons proudly carries on the tradition with my favorite version at Lem's BBQ on 75th.

A small order ($13.75) comes with fries, bread and sauce.

Soul and Smoke tips and link combo (left) and brisket at the Rockwell on the River in Avondale. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Justin's pick: Can I admit that I don't like rib tips as much as Monica does? But I'll eat them! Which I did at Soul and Smoke in Avondale.

The spot features all sorts of BBQ favorites, including the tips, which are juicy and flavorful.

You can get a pound ($13.25) or a much more manageable half pound ($7).

You order them and sit outside on the fantastic deck at Metropolitan Brewing along the river.

Where do you get your rib tips? Email us your favorites, and we'll put the list together for next week.