Bite Club: Vietnamese meatball brunch at Uptown's Danang Kitchen
Chicago overflows with tempting brunch options, but the Vietnamese midday treats we saw on Instagram from Uptown's Danang Kitchen reeled us in right away.
The bites: It was hard to choose between the xoi man sticky rice ($15) or the bone marrow skillet ($27), so we zeroed in on the xiu mai meatball skillet ($14) instead.
The verdict: These fatty pork meatballs simmered in tomato sauce delighted us with a surprise hard-cooked quail egg inside.
- Gilding the lily are slices of pork loaf, a fried egg and hot French bread to sop it all up.
- Wash it all down with Danang's rich custard iced coffee ($8).
What's more: We also loved the mini banh xeo that here are called "fusion mini cakes" ($18) — topped with fresh shrimp and caviar and served with fresh herbs, lettuce and dipping sauce.
The bottom line: Danang Kitchen isn't the cheapest brunch option, but the staff puts extra care into their dishes; the food looks great on Instagram, too.
- Plus, like a lot of places on Argyle these days, they offer pretty outdoor tables in former parking spots.
