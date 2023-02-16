Food Fight: Where to find the best pancakes in Chicago

Last Fat Tuesday you helped compile a list of Chicago's best paçzki — and by now we've almost recovered.

This year we're going a little lighter by focusing on the tradition of eating pancakes on Shrove Tuesday for our food fight.

Monica's pick: For this middle-aged lady to indulge in pancakes, they have to be special, like the silky, gooey bread pudding variety from Southport Grocery and Cafe in Lake View.

You can get a stack for $13.50, but a solo order ($6.50) is plenty for me, especially with its vanilla anglaise sauce and cinnamon butter.

Southport also offers a gluten-free Cupcake Pancake ($12.95 to $5.50) served with vanilla butter and maple syrup. Our testers couldn't tell it was gluten-free.

Pigs in a Blanket and the Dutch Baby from Original House of Pancakes off Rush Street. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: It's hard to go against Walker Bros. in the suburbs, but my choice is the Original House of Pancakes on East Bellevue Place in the Gold Coast.

It serves the mother of all pancakes, a lemon-zested, egg-based behemoth called the Dutch Baby ($14.99).

Sprinkle it with lemon and powdered sugar, and you don't have to eat lunch (and possibly dinner).

