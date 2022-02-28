The local's guide to pączki
Last week we shared our favorite pączki picks from Delightful Pastries and Bridgeport Bakery, and asked for more recommendations.
🍩 You served up a hot half dozen of your own.
Tom H: "No doubt in my mind that Bennison's in Evanston has the best pączki!!"
Matt M: "For pączki, it has to be Jarosch Bakery in Elk Grove Village. That's the town I grew up in and the bakery that I always convert people to on pączki day. Every time, the person will swear I am wrong until they have one."
Rebecca H: "Don’t forget about pączki at Country Donuts in Crystal Lake. That business is iconic in CL!"
Lindsay C: "If you're in the North or Northwest suburbs, Continental Bakery is the best place for pączki."
Andrea: "I like Dinkel's on the North Side and Weber's Bakery on the South Side."
Phillip W: "Forest View Bakery on Milwaukee Avenue is my go-to for pączki. Authentic pastries that taste like the ones I get in Poland."
Jennifer P shared memories of the departed Busy Bee in Downers Grove: "Every year they made the most mouth-watering pączki … locals are now wondering where to get something that can almost compare."
Of note: Pączki is pronounced POANCH-kee and is plural. Pączek (POAN-chek) is the singular.
- But, as the joke goes, no one uses pączek because you can't eat just one!
