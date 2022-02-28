Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Last week we shared our favorite pączki picks from Delightful Pastries and Bridgeport Bakery, and asked for more recommendations.

🍩 You served up a hot half dozen of your own.

Tom H: "No doubt in my mind that Bennison's in Evanston has the best pączki!!"

Matt M: "For pączki, it has to be Jarosch Bakery in Elk Grove Village. That's the town I grew up in and the bakery that I always convert people to on pączki day. Every time, the person will swear I am wrong until they have one."

Rebecca H: "Don’t forget about pączki at Country Donuts in Crystal Lake. That business is iconic in CL!"

Lindsay C: "If you're in the North or Northwest suburbs, Continental Bakery is the best place for pączki."

Andrea: "I like Dinkel's on the North Side and Weber's Bakery on the South Side."

Phillip W: "Forest View Bakery on Milwaukee Avenue is my go-to for pączki. Authentic pastries that taste like the ones I get in Poland."

Jennifer P shared memories of the departed Busy Bee in Downers Grove: "Every year they made the most mouth-watering pączki … locals are now wondering where to get something that can almost compare."

Of note: Pączki is pronounced POANCH-kee and is plural. Pączek (POAN-chek) is the singular.