Your guide to voting in Chicago's runoff elections
It's Election Day in Chicago, when millions of voters across Chicago and its suburbs will choose new mayors, school boards, library boards and city council members.
Why it matters: After a long, sometimes contentious season, we're finally about to determine who will assume important posts in Chicago and beyond for the next few years.
Zoom in: In Chicago, polls suggest we're in for a super-tight mayoral race, meaning turnout today could play a huge role and every vote will count.
What they're saying: "If it's a close mayoral race on election night, it may take one to two weeks to see how the majority of the outstanding vote-by-mail ballots shake out," Chicago Board of Elections spokesperson Max Bever tells Axios, noting they have until April 18 to issue an official determination.
Be smart: If you still haven't made up your mind, or even glanced at who's running, we've got you covered with guides to:
- Alder runoffs
- Suburban races
- Plus, a look at political and celebrity endorsements, and who would sway you.
Where: Look up your Chicago and other Illinois poll locations here.
When: Polls open at 6am and close at 7pm.
- If you're voting by mail, your ballot must be postmarked by today.
Who: All Chicago residents 18 and older can vote, and same-day provisional registration and voting are allowed with proper ID.
🔮 Our prediction: The winner of Chicago's mayoral race will be a guy … with glasses … and a goatee.
- That's just a strong hunch.
