From Wilco to Bernie Sanders, Chicago gets endorsement fever

Jeff Tweedy and his band Wilco perform at Pritzker Pavilion on Aug. 28, 2021. Photo: Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

With just a week before the Chicago's runoff election, the endorsement race is proving almost as interesting as the election itself.

What's happening: In just the last few days, failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a now-removed video on Facebook that touted Paul Vallas' police union backing and said a Brandon Johnson win would be "a dark day" for Chicago and Illinois.

On Sunday, Sen. Dick Durbin threw his support behind Vallas, calling his potential win "an extraordinary opportunity."

Chicago hip-hop musician and actor Common just announced his endorsement of Johnson, while later this week Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to hit town to do the same.

The intrigue: The most fascinating endorsement yet has come from Chicago indie rock band Wilco, whose lead singer Jeff Tweedy said in a video before a Riv show this weekend:

"We just want to let you know, this is the guy we're voting for: Brandon Johnson."

What he's saying: "Wilco started out via Chicago, and has ended up touring across the world. …This endorsement is a real shot in the arm for our movement," Johnson said in a statement slyly nodding to two Wilco song titles.

Between the lines: It's not clear if voters will dance to the Wilco tune, but it got us wondering which local luminaries could really sway a mayoral race. Here's what we heard on our social media:

Dave H.: "If former Chicagoan Barack Obama endorsed a candidate, I'd pay attention to that."

: "Apparently I'm just listening to musicians … I'm voting with Jeff Tweedy and Steve Albini." Dorie S.: "Tom Skilling."

"Tom Skilling." Tom M.: "Since politics is full of clowns, I'd like to see who our dearly beloved Bozo the Clown would endorse?"

Barb G.: "I'm sure that Chicago (the band) speaks for all of us."

Justin's thought bubble: Why stop with Wilco! What does Fall Out Boy think of public safety? Does Dennis Franz care about charter schools? Does Twista want an independent city council?

Who am I kidding, I'd vote with Chaka.

Monica's thought bubble: Sure you can joke, but for white, affluent, middle-aged North Siders and Lakefront liberals (some of our most active voters) Wilco may offer the most influential endorsement yet.