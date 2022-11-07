1 hour ago - News

Charted: Rent prices starting to drop in Chicago

Monica Eng
chicago skyline behind lake michigan

Chicago skyline in October 2022. Photo: Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Getty Images

Although local rents are finally falling year over year, apartments downtown and the near North Side remain expensive, according to Redfin network listings.

Zoom in: Current rental prices for a 2-bedroom apartment in the city range from $4,500 in River North to $950 on the Southeast Side.

  • In the middle, Bucktown and Andersonville average $2,822 and $2,450, respectively, for a two-bedroom, according to Redfin figures.
Data: Rent.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom out: Suburban two-bedroom apartments are priciest in Lansing ($2,094) and cheapest in North Chicago ($668).

