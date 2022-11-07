Charted: Rent prices starting to drop in Chicago

Although local rents are finally falling year over year, apartments downtown and the near North Side remain expensive, according to Redfin network listings.

Zoom in: Current rental prices for a 2-bedroom apartment in the city range from $4,500 in River North to $950 on the Southeast Side.

In the middle, Bucktown and Andersonville average $2,822 and $2,450, respectively, for a two-bedroom, according to Redfin figures.

Data: Rent.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom out: Suburban two-bedroom apartments are priciest in Lansing ($2,094) and cheapest in North Chicago ($668).