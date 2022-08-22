Living in a "hellhole"
Hey, it's Monica. I was a little surprised to hear state Sen. Darren Bailey resurrecting his Chicago-is-a-hellhole trope not once, but twice during his speech at Republican Day in Springfield.
- When I later asked Bailey if he really thought most Chicagoans feel they live in a hellhole, he said, "I actually believe they do, because it's unsafe."
Driving the news: The exchange sparked a flood of "hellhole" photos on Twitter from Chicagoans displaying the beauty of our city in parks, neighborhoods, and on the lakefront and river.
What he's saying: "It's time to restore sanity, common sense, integrity and safety on the streets."
- When asked how he might do that, Bailey suggested following current state gun laws, which he erroneously called "the most extensive gun laws in the nation."
- "When we don't obey them, then there is certainly no need for more laws."
Between the lines: We can agree Chicago must be safer for its residents, but that's different from believing we live in a hellhole.
