Hey, it's Monica. I was a little surprised to hear state Sen. Darren Bailey resurrecting his Chicago-is-a-hellhole trope not once, but twice during his speech at Republican Day in Springfield.

When I later asked Bailey if he really thought most Chicagoans feel they live in a hellhole, he said, "I actually believe they do, because it's unsafe."

Driving the news: The exchange sparked a flood of "hellhole" photos on Twitter from Chicagoans displaying the beauty of our city in parks, neighborhoods, and on the lakefront and river.

What he's saying: "It's time to restore sanity, common sense, integrity and safety on the streets."

When asked how he might do that, Bailey suggested following current state gun laws, which he erroneously called "the most extensive gun laws in the nation."

"When we don't obey them, then there is certainly no need for more laws."

Between the lines: We can agree Chicago must be safer for its residents, but that's different from believing we live in a hellhole.

