Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Hey, it's Monica. We're taking a deep breath and embarking on a new series exploring the smells of Chicago, for better or … for worse.

🥖 This new feature is inspired by a story I did years ago at WBEZ investigating why it smelled like yeasty, cheesy pizza each morning under the viaduct at Kinzie and Orleans.

After sniffing around, I tracked the odors to an exhaust vent feeding into a building over the viaduct. After touring the building, I found a Subway employee taking chubby parmesan-oregano loaves out of the oven.

📬 Do you have a favorite or not-so-favorite area smell you want to share or ask about?