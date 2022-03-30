1 hour ago - Things to Do

What's that Smell: Kinzie and Orleans

Monica Eng
Illustration of the Daley Plaza Picasso statue in Chicago smelling something.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica. We're taking a deep breath and embarking on a new series exploring the smells of Chicago, for better or … for worse.

🥖 This new feature is inspired by a story I did years ago at WBEZ investigating why it smelled like yeasty, cheesy pizza each morning under the viaduct at Kinzie and Orleans.

  • After sniffing around, I tracked the odors to an exhaust vent feeding into a building over the viaduct. After touring the building, I found a Subway employee taking chubby parmesan-oregano loaves out of the oven.

📬 Do you have a favorite or not-so-favorite area smell you want to share or ask about?

