What's that Smell: Kinzie and Orleans
👋 Hey, it's Monica. We're taking a deep breath and embarking on a new series exploring the smells of Chicago, for better or … for worse.
🥖 This new feature is inspired by a story I did years ago at WBEZ investigating why it smelled like yeasty, cheesy pizza each morning under the viaduct at Kinzie and Orleans.
- After sniffing around, I tracked the odors to an exhaust vent feeding into a building over the viaduct. After touring the building, I found a Subway employee taking chubby parmesan-oregano loaves out of the oven.
📬 Do you have a favorite or not-so-favorite area smell you want to share or ask about?
- Email [email protected] and we'll submit your smells to our investigative noses.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.